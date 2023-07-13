A man fishes at Central Pier in Hong Kong amid hot weather on July 10, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
ESG disclosures: Hong Kong firms should start verifying climate, sustainability data ahead of audit mandate, experts say
- As global trend favours mandatory audits, companies should seek assurance now for key information, says EY’s climate and sustainability partner
- Large companies in Hong Kong trail their global counterparts in verifying ESG data, but have been closing the gap
