A man fishes at Central Pier in Hong Kong amid hot weather on July 10, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
A man fishes at Central Pier in Hong Kong amid hot weather on July 10, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business of climate change
Business /  Investor Relations

ESG disclosures: Hong Kong firms should start verifying climate, sustainability data ahead of audit mandate, experts say

  • As global trend favours mandatory audits, companies should seek assurance now for key information, says EY’s climate and sustainability partner
  • Large companies in Hong Kong trail their global counterparts in verifying ESG data, but have been closing the gap

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:30am, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man fishes at Central Pier in Hong Kong amid hot weather on July 10, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
A man fishes at Central Pier in Hong Kong amid hot weather on July 10, 2023. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE