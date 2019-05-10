Channels

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer behind Budweiser and Bud Light, is planning an IPO of its Asia-Pacific operations in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Belgian brewer AB InBev prepares for Hong Kong IPO in July, plans to raise up to US$5 billion

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Budweiser beer, on Friday submitted an application to the Hong Kong stock exchange to sell shares in its Asia-Pacific operations
  • Deal could be the biggest Hong Kong IPO from a company without mainland Chinese backing since 2010
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 8:34pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 8:34pm, 10 May, 2019

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer behind Budweiser and Bud Light, is planning an IPO of its Asia-Pacific operations in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Packs of Budweiser beers are displayed in a Shanghai supermarket. Photo: AFP
Companies

Budweiser beer maker AB InBev exploring IPO of Asian business in Hong Kong

  • The listing of a minority stake in the Asian business would be dependent on valuation and prevailing market conditions, AB InBev said
  • The IPO would come nearly three years after AB InBev’s massive acquisition of rival SABMiller
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 7:45pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 7 May, 2019

Packs of Budweiser beers are displayed in a Shanghai supermarket. Photo: AFP
