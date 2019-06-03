A technician works with genome samples at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene, in Beijing. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing’s listing reform in April 2018 has allowed biotech start-ups without profit or even revenue to launch IPOs. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai tech board unlikely to challenge Hong Kong’s status as preferred IPO hub for Chinese biotech firms
- Investment bankers say US-China trade war may dampen valuations of biotech firm IPOs in Hong Kong, but overall numbers likely to remain intact
- While Chinese biotech companies are likely to opt for Hong Kong, advanced medical equipment makers may prefer new Shanghai board
Topic | IPO
