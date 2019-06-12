Shares of China Tobacco International rose on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday. China has more than 300 million smokers. Photo: AP Photo
Overseas unit of China’s state-owned cigarette monopoly lights up after lacklustre trading debut as market sentiments turn stale
- Shares of China Tobacco International changed hands for the first time in Hong Kong at HK$4.97, 1.8 per cent premium to its IPO price of HK$4.88
- The stock rose 14.1 per cent amid a declining market during the noon trading break
Topic | IPO
