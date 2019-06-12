Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shares of China Tobacco International rose on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday. China has more than 300 million smokers. Photo: AP Photo
IPO Quote Profile

Overseas unit of China’s state-owned cigarette monopoly lights up after lacklustre trading debut as market sentiments turn stale

  • Shares of China Tobacco International changed hands for the first time in Hong Kong at HK$4.97, 1.8 per cent premium to its IPO price of HK$4.88
  • The stock rose 14.1 per cent amid a declining market during the noon trading break
Topic |   IPO
Daryl Choo

Daryl Choo  

Published: 1:06pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:15pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shares of China Tobacco International rose on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday. China has more than 300 million smokers. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.