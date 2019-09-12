Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The Belgian company has revived the IPO application of its subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
AB InBev resumes application for Budweiser’s Hong Kong IPO two months after scrapping plans
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC says there is no guarantee that the IPO will go ahead despite resuming its IPO application
- AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific unit had planned to raise as much as US$9.8 billion from its planned IPO in July
Topic | IPO
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The Belgian company has revived the IPO application of its subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg