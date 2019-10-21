ESR Group’s key executives brief the media on the company’s upcoming IPO, in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Cayman seeks as much as US$1.45 billion in revived Hong Kong IPO
- The Asia-Pacific-focused logistics real estate platform could become this year’s second largest IPO in Hong Kong after Budweiser Brewing
- Deal may signal a rebound in investor appetite for IPOs amid unprecedented political strife in Hong Kong since June
Topic | US-China trade war
ESR Group’s key executives brief the media on the company’s upcoming IPO, in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong