Pedestrians walk past a branch of Postal Saving Bank of China in Huaibei city, in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Imaginechina
Postal Saving Bank’s IPO, China’s largest since 2015, faces huge pressure as investor exuberance fades
- One of China’s largest state-owned lenders is looking to raise around 28.4 billion yuan (US$4 billion)
- It could potentially be the world’s fourth-largest listing this year behind Alibaba, Uber and Budweiser Brewing
Topic | IPO
Pedestrians walk past a branch of Postal Saving Bank of China in Huaibei city, in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Imaginechina