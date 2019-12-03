Tianjin-based China Bohai Bank has 1 trillion yuan (US$142 billion) worth of assets. Photo: Handout
China Bohai Bank plans to raise US$2 billion in Hong Kong IPO
- Standard Chartered is the second-largest shareholder in the mid-sized Chinese lender with a 20 per cent stake
- Listing will probably take place in the second half of next year, two sources said
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou. China’s onshore money managers are among the biggest new investors in the company’s US$12.9 billion stock offering. Photographer: Bloomberg
China’s onshore funds emerge as ‘buying force’ in Alibaba’s Hong Kong IPO, existing shareholders increase their stakes
- Mainland Chinese institutional investors, large fund houses among first-time buyers in Alibaba’s secondary offering in Hong Kong
- More than half of demand in international tranche came from new investors, CFO Maggie Wu says
