Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tianjin-based China Bohai Bank has 1 trillion yuan (US$142 billion) worth of assets. Photo: Handout
IPO Quote Profile

China Bohai Bank plans to raise US$2 billion in Hong Kong IPO

  • Standard Chartered is the second-largest shareholder in the mid-sized Chinese lender with a 20 per cent stake
  • Listing will probably take place in the second half of next year, two sources said
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:03pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tianjin-based China Bohai Bank has 1 trillion yuan (US$142 billion) worth of assets. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou. China’s onshore money managers are among the biggest new investors in the company’s US$12.9 billion stock offering. Photographer: Bloomberg
Companies

China’s onshore funds emerge as ‘buying force’ in Alibaba’s Hong Kong IPO, existing shareholders increase their stakes

  • Mainland Chinese institutional investors, large fund houses among first-time buyers in Alibaba’s secondary offering in Hong Kong
  • More than half of demand in international tranche came from new investors, CFO Maggie Wu says
Topic |   Alibaba
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 11:04am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou. China’s onshore money managers are among the biggest new investors in the company’s US$12.9 billion stock offering. Photographer: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.