SCMP
Bottles of Chinese white wine, Kweichow Moutai, are pictured on a shelf at a restaurant in Harbin city, in the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang. Photo: Simon Song
High on the success of 785 per cent returns on Kweichow Moutai, fund manager sees ‘historic opportunity’ in banking stocks

  • Dong Baozhen’s flagship fund has handily beaten the Shanghai Composite Index’s 14 per cent gain by owing just one stock
  • He is eyeing Chinese lenders banks as bad loans are starting to drop and sector’s
Topic |   Investing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:07am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:32am, 17 Jul, 2019

Liao Yingqiang, a famous Chinese TV host, has been detained by police along with seven employees of his company Thousand Billion Education and Aicaopan (Shanghai) Network Information. Photo: Handout
Companies

Shanghai police swoop on talk show group, arresting eight, including three Taiwanese, for sharing stock tips ahead of new bourse

  • Liao Yingqiang, along with seven employees, including three Taiwanese, have been detained by Shanghai police for unauthorised equity advisory services
  • Arrests come ahead of Star Market debut next week, and upcoming Taiwan presidential elections
Topic |   China stock market
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 2:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 16 Jul, 2019

