Hong Kong-listed stocks slipped into bear market territory on Monday, ending a 23-month-long bull run that drove up the city’s Hang Seng Index by more than 80 per cent.

The benchmark of 50 constituents on the city’s exchange fell by 1.8 per cent to 26,488.58 points in afternoon trading, taking its decline from a record high in January to 20 per cent. A drop of this magnitude is viewed by some analysts as entry into a bear market. The gauge last moved into this territory in August 2015.

The shift to a bear market was swift, as Hong Kong stocks were the best performers among the world’s major markets just last year, with the Hang Seng Index recording a 36 per cent gain.

The escalating trade war between China and the United States, decreased buying by mainland Chinese investors and recent economic woes in such developing economies as Turkey and Indonesia are among factors that have unnerved investors in the former British colony.

The Hong Kong stock market, Asia’s third largest, has had US$975.6 billion – about the size of Indonesia’s entire gross domestic product in 2017 – in market capitalisation wiped off since January 26, when the Hang Seng Index closed at an all-time high.

Mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index moved into bear market territory in late June.

The Hong Kong market has been through a rougher ride this year, as bad news often came intertwined with good news, such as China’s cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratios and its pledge to increase spending on infrastructure investment to support growth. The 100-day volatility on the Hang Seng Index rose to its highest level in two years in 2018, according to Bloomberg data.

After the decline, the Hang Seng Index traded at 10 times reported earnings, Bloomberg data showed, as against a low of 8.9 times in February 2016, when the gauge started an 81 per cent run-up through to January 2017.

Hong Kong-listed stocks are now 17 per cent cheaper than the mainland’s yuan-traded equities, according to an index compiled by Hang Seng Bank to track the price gap between the two markets.

Slowing corporate earnings growth has also added to the weak sentiment. The 1,375 Hong Kong-listed companies that had released interim results in August, posted an average earnings growth of 8.8 per cent, down from a 26 per cent annual increase for 2017, according to Haitong Securities.