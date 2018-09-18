Hong Kong stocks opened modestly lower in early trading on Tuesday in the wake of a new round of tariffs on US$200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods unveiled by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The tariffs will take effect on Monday at 10 per cent initially, but climb to 25 per cent starting from next year.

The latest move by the Trump administration to escalate the trade war between the world’s largest two economies comes after it slapped 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods in June. China has retaliated with equivalent levies on US products of the same value.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 0.8 per cent, or 208.01 points, to 26,724.84 points as of 9.51am. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was also down 0.8 per cent, or 82.22 points, at 10,379.06.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.1 per cent, or 3.08 points, to 2,648.86 points. The gauge dropped 1.1 per cent to close at a more than three year low on Monday,

Stocks fell broadly to close lower in overnight US markets on Monday. The S&P 500 index dropped 0.6 per cent, or 16.18 points, to 2,888.8. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent, or 92.55 points, to 26,062.12, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.4 per cent, or 114.25 points, at 7,895.79.