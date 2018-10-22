Chinese stocks extend rally after weekend moves by Beijing to boost confidence

Chinese stocks surged in morning trade on Monday in the wake of a flurry of government moves to lend support to the market over the weekend.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 4.2 per cent, or 106.4 points, to 2,656.87 at the midday lunch break on Monday. The Shenzhen Composite Index also climbed 5 per cent, or 62.72 points, to 1,326.54.

The Shanghai gauge could be set for its biggest one-day gain since March 2, 2016, if the momentum keeps up in the afternoon session.

“All the high-profile officials’ efforts to stabilise the market have made investors think the market is showing signs of bottoming out, and that there will be more policies coming out to sustain the market,” said Gordon Tsui Luen-on, managing director of Hantec Pacific.

The advance came after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country’s economic mastermind, convened the Financial Stability and Development Committee for the 10th time in two months on Saturday, amid the worst stock market rout in nearly four years.

The team, which is under the State Council and oversees the country’s financial regulation, vowed to “quickly implement and put in place” policies to stabilise the market and encourage long-term funds to enter the market.

Separately, China’s stock market regulator announced it would shorten the gap period to six months from three years for companies that plan to restructure to list again, if their first application for an initial public offering is rejected.

This is likely to result in more back door listings.

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which has tightened approvals of public offering applications since last year, said the move was intended to encourage high-quality private companies to participate in listed companies’ mergers, acquisitions and restructuring, to enhance the quality of listed firms.

Financial stocks led the advance on the back of the CSRC regulation loosening, with many brokerages rising by their 10 per cent daily limit. Everbright Securities jumped 10.1 per cent to 9.3 yuan, Citic Securities climbed 10 per cent to 16.92 yuan, and Huaan Securities surged 10.1 per cent to 4.68 yuan.

The actions by the financial stability team and the market watchdog follow a rare coordinated effort by Liu and financial regulators to voice support for the market on Friday.

The Shanghai Composite Index surged by 2.6 per cent on Friday, recording its biggest one-day gain since August 7.

The index has plunged by 23 per cent this year, reflecting its lowest level since November 2014, on concerns over the slowing economy and the escalating US-China trade war.

China on Friday reported its GDP expanded by 6.5 per cent in the third quarter from the same period last year, the slowest pace since 2008.