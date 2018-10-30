Chinese carmakers’ shares jumped as markets opened on Tuesday in Hong Kong, after a news report that Beijing may be planning to halve the tax on car purchases.

China is considering the move in an effort to boost what is the world’s largest automotive market, according to a report by Bloomberg that cited anonymous sources. The industry has seen its first decline in over two decades as a result of the US-China trade war, which is hitting consumer spending power.

China’s once-buoyant auto sales hits a blip, likely to see the first quarterly decline in 26 years

The mainland plans to cut the tax on car purchases in half, to just 5 per cent, for cars with engines smaller than 1.6 litres, the report said.

Geely Automobile Holdings, which owns Volvo, rose 2.49 per cent to HK$13.96, as HK$354 million of shares changed hands, the largest amount among automobile firms. GAC Group shot up 7.16 per cent to HK$7.78, Great Wall Motor gained 6.36 per cent to HK$4.35, and BMW’s key Chinese partner Brilliance Auto rose 1.7 per cent to HK$6.46.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed car and truck manufacturers have lost almost 70 per cent in the past year, according to Reuters.

In what could spur further declines, Bloomberg reported on Monday that the US is preparing a new round of tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, which exceed US$257 billion, by early December if a meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Argentina fails to resolve trade disputes.

Big Bang in China’s automotive industry draws a shrug and a yawn from global carmakers

In Hong Kong, all indices were down early on Tuesday morning. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.80 per cent, or 199.30 points, to 24,612.74, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index shifted down 0.68 per cent, or 68.22 points, to 9,944.41.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was down 10.60 per cent, or 10.60 points, to 2,531.50, while the CSI 300 of big-caps fell 0.45 per cent, or 13.88 points, to 3,063.01 and the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies slipped 0.91 per cent, or 11.34 points, to 1,239.14.