Hong Kong and China markets opened higher on Wednesday, at least initially shrugging off China’s worse-than-expected reading for manufacturing activity for October.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 1 per cent, or 246.70 points, to 24,832.23, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.9 per cent, or 91.02 points, to 10,089.97.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.26 per cent, or 6.68 points, to 2,574.73. The CSI 300 of large caps was up 0.26 per cent, or 8.20 points, to 3,118.46, while the ChiNext gauge of smaller caps rose 0.27 per cent, or 3.39 points, to 1,263.34.

China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was worse-than-expected this month, as activity in the world’s second largest economy’s factories slowed under an increasing drag from the US-China trade war, according to official figures released on Wednesday morning.

The PMI, which measures sentiment in the manufacturing industry, fell to 50.2, lower than the median expectation of 50.6 in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and the 50.8 in September.

October’s reading means manufacturing activity continued to expand, but at a slower rate than last month, and remained only just above the break-even level of 50, which separates expansion from contraction in the sector.

China’s official PMI – produced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) – is a better gauge of sentiment among larger, mostly state-owned enterprises, while the Caixin PMI to be released on Thursday is a better guide for smaller, mostly private sector firms.

Wednesday’s positive opening followed on from Tuesday’s climb, after the securities regulator said it would improve the quality of listed companies and woo long-term investors, in its latest move to talk up equities and counter concerns about the escalating trade war. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it will encourage share buy-backs and mergers and acquisitions, boost market liquidity by scaling back intervention in trading and guide the entry of more long-term investors.

The statement came after Trump said he expected a “great deal” with China on trade in an interview with Fox News, but that China was not ready. He had earlier warned of a new round of tariffs on remaining Chinese imports that had not yet been hit, totalling US$257 billion.