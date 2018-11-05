Hong Kong and mainland China markets opened lower Monday, in a busy week for traders to digest that started with President Xi Jinping vowing to boost imports and moving on to high-stakes midterm elections in the US and a meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies continued to weigh on sentiment in the Hong Kong and mainland exchanges.

By midday the Hang Seng Index dropped at the opening and continued losses in morning trading. The benchmark lost 2.65 per cent, or 701.15, to 25,785.20, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 2.19 per cent, or 233.83, to 10,453.94.

Markets opened down on the mainland, where they stayed for midday close.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.99 per cent, or 26.64 points, to 2,649.84. The CSI of large caps fell 1.41 per cent, or 46.43 points, to 3,243.82, while the ChiNext gauge of small caps dropped 0.69 per cent, or 9.26 points, to 1,339.02 after some gains in mid morning.

Last week Hong Kong’s benchmark saw its biggest weekly gains since 10 April 2015, and markets worldwide jumped, on news Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had agreed to a “meeting plus dinner” appointment next month, raising hopes that a deal to end the US-China trade war may be in sight.

Xi Jinping promises greater opening up and warns against winner-takes-all approach at China International Import Expo

“The conversation between the two countries is a positive sign for the market,” said Gordon Tsui, managing director of Hantec Pacific. “Monday’s market drop is due to short-term uncertainty by traders over US-China relations and should not continue.”

But “if the market does not see any solid information followed up, or no further measures in trade war negotiations, the market will go back to downsizing,” he said.

Shanghai’s week-long China International Import Expo began on Monday to promote the world’s second-largest economy as a major importer of global goods. It attracted 3,600 companies from 172 countries, according to Xi’s opening address.

A DEAL ON TARIFFS WON’T END THE US-CHINA ECONOMIC COLD WAR

His speech played up Chinese economic prospects, describing the Expo as a historic event for global trade and an important decision by China to pursue a new round of opening up by promoting free trade and supporting economic globalisation.

Xi announced a new trading venue in Shanghai to make it easier for high-tech companies to access funding, and said China will cut import tariffs making it easier for cargo to go through customs. He expects the value of imported goods to reach US$30 trillion over the next 15 years, and imported services to reach US$10 trillion.

Though it was planned over a year ago, the Expo comes in the midst of the ongoing US-China trade war in which they have been imposing a growing number of tariffs on the other’s products.

The US midterm elections will not only shake up Trump’s backyard but also have implications for Asia

Activity in China’s manufacturing and services industries have been hit.

The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index – a gauge of activity in China’s services industry – dipped to its lowest level in 13 months in October, adding to evidence the country is still facing headwinds from the trade war.

The index, which provides a snapshot of operating conditions in the services sector, dropped to 50.8 in October from 53.1 in September, its lowest level since September 2017 and just above the 50-mark which separates expansion from contraction.

In the manufacturing sector the Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index however, picked up to 50.1 in October, just off a 16-month low of 50 in September, according to results released on Thursday. The Caixin measurements is best for smaller, mostly private sector firms. It contrasted with the official PMI, which is a better gauge of larger, mostly state-owned enterprises, and fell from 50.8 in September to 50.2 in October.

The Caixin China Composite Output Index, covering both sectors, slid to a 28-month low of 50.5 in October, down from 52.1 in September, the survey released on Monday showed.

Xi’s speech also comes before the US elections on Tuesday and the Fed’s meeting later this week.

“There will be ups and downs this week because of the US election,” said Tsui.