Hong Kong and China stocks pause ahead of US election results

Hong Kong and mainland markets were poised for more back and forth trade in the afternoon session on Tuesday, following a quiet morning session as investors looked to the outcome of the US midterm elections, and what that could mean for future relations between the US and China.

“Right now most investors are waiting for the US election results, which could signal a major turning point in the relationship between the US and China, relating to the trade war,” said Castor Pang Wai-sun, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi.

The Hang Seng Index seesawed throughout the morning session to close midday down 0.15 per cent, or 39.69 points, at 25,894.70, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was little changed, easing 1.08 points to 10,543.84.

On Monday the Hong Kong dollar fell 0.24 per cent to HK$7.8358 per US dollar by late afternoon, the most since February 2016. The drop was triggered by a widening interest-rate gap that made it profitable to borrow the local currency to buy the US dollar.

On the mainland, share indexes ended the morning session lower. The Shanghai Composite dropped 1.05 per cent, or 28.08 points, to 2,637.35. The CSI 300 of large caps dropped 1.46 per cent, or 47.63 points, to 3,215.21, while the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies lost 1.48 per cent, or 19.98 points, to 1,389.78.

The US goes to vote on Tuesday in what has been the most expensive midterm campaign in the country’s history, seen by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and trade policies.

The outcome of the election will impact Hong Kong as more than 60 per cent of listed companies in the city are China-related companies, said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of VC Asset Management.

“Tariffs affect the Chinese economy as a whole, and therefore all those companies, which has been reflected in the markets over the last couple of months,” Tse said.

The Hang Seng Index has slumped more than 13 per cent so far this year.

If the Republicans keep control of the two houses, Trump will likely continue to put pressure on the Chinese government over trade.

Market volatility resulting from the elections will be felt for the coming couple of months, after which investors might try to rebalance their portfolios, causing a market rebound, said Pang.

He added another variable was the reaction of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the outcome of future trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies.

“Trump of course will do as much as he can to make China bow to his tariff pressure,” said Tse.

The Hang Seng is likely to slip to the 24,000 support level, he predicted. Continuing trade tensions could add to the negative news flow in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2019, dragging the index down to the 22,000 level.

On Tuesday China’s vice-president Wang Qisha, speaking at a Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, said Beijing is ready to discuss a trade solution with Washington.

He said Beijing supported talks with the US “on issues of mutual concern” to reach a solution best for both sides, trying to reassure investors wary of the impact of the ongoing US-China trade war.

Apple suppliers in China fell sharply, the most among blue chips, after the company was reported to be cancelling a production boost for its iPhone XR line, adding to concerns about the outlook for its largest product category.

Sunny Optical slumped 7 per cent to HK$73.00, while AAC Tech fell 6.68 per cent to HK$58.00.