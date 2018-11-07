Hong Kong and China markets were little changed in trading Wednesday as traders tried to assess the fallout from the US midterm elections – in which Democrats won the House and Republicans retained the Senate – on stocks that have been hammered by the US-China trade war.

The China and Hong Kong markets often take their cues from overnight moves in America. So Thursday could see far more reaction.

Benchmarks in China and Hong Kong – where many Chinese companies are listed – are down substantially this year, by more than 19 per cent and nearly 12 per cent, respectively. While many factors are responsible, there is no doubt that the trade war has weighed down investor appetite for China-related stocks with fortunes tied to exports.

“The midterm election result will help investors around the world to regain their appetite for risk assets, but that will take time and a big rebound isn’t going to happen overnight,” said Chen Hao, a strategist at KGI Securities in Shanghai. “The Trump administration has started the trade war with China and advocates anti-globalisation. And all these things have been regarded as a major threat to global growth and creating policy uncertainty.”

A divided US Congress leaves Republican President Donald Trump with a weaker hand after having had the luxury of both chambers being controlled by his party in his early time in the Oval Office.

Even Republicans wary of the trade war were reluctant to challenge Trump’s authority to impose tariffs on China, given his strong popularity with the Republican base. Democrats are expected to challenge Trump on a range of his policies, using their new clout.

Trump and China President Xi Jinping plan to meet for dinner in December after the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The possibility that the leaders of the world’s two largest economies may strike a deal has given a boost to China and Hong Kong markets.

But on Wednesday, traders initially seemed unsure of what to make of the US election results.

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.1 per cent, reversing a gain of as much as 1.6 per cent. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, shed 0.3 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.5 per cent after fluctuating for most of the day, and was poised for a loss for three consecutive days. The gauge has rebounded 6.4 per cent after touching a four-year low last month after vice-president Liu He said Chinese stocks were worth buying and top financial regulators unveiled a deluge of policies to aid smaller companies in financing.

Major markets in Asia from Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index all rose, except South Korea. US futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P Index both edged higher.