Hong Kong stocks tumbled in early trading on Friday, after a Federal Reserve meeting signalling a gradual rate hike sent stocks lower in the overnight US markets.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.9 per cent, or 484.29 points, to 25,745.43, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.1 per cent, or 224.75 points, to 10,478.84 as of 10.51am on Friday.

The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee left interest rates unchanged at between 2 per cent to 2.25 per cent on Thursday, fuelling expectations it would approve the fourth rate hike of this year in December.

The US central bank committee also said the growth of business fixed investment has “moderated” from a rapid pace earlier this year, and made no mention to the market rout in October.

The US markets ended mostly lower following the announcement. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5 per cent, or 39.87 points, to close at 7,530.88, while the S&P 500 index shed 0.3 per cent, or 7.06 points, to 2,806.83.

In Hong Kong, index heavyweight Tencent Holdings tumbled 3.8 per cent to HK$282.6, in the wake of recent reports suggesting that the gaming giant is slashing marketing budget for its gaming division as Chinese regulators have stopped approving new games.

Apple suppliers also plummeted, after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the smartphone maker halted plans for additional production lines dedicated to the new iPhone XR model because of disappointing demand.

AAC Technologies Holdings, which supplies acoustic components to iPhone, fell 4.1 per cent to HK$53.55. Sunny Optical Technology, a supplier of camera modules and lenses, declined 4.2 per cent to HK$70.2.