China’s stocks rebounded, trimming a monthly loss, as bargain hunting in consumer companies, the worst-performing industry for the quarter, offset uncertainty of the upcoming trade talk and a slowdown in manufacturing activities. Hong Kong stocks also ended higher.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 per cent on Friday, paring its loss in November to 0.6 per cent. The Hang Seng Index added 0.2 per cent, capping a 6.1 per cent gain for the month.

Investors sought bargains in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory and other consumer companies, betting on a quick bounce back, after the sector had tumbled 19 per cent through Thursday this quarter. The ride on Chinese stocks was wild over the past few days as traders swayed between optimism and pessimism over the outlook of the Saturday meeting between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart President Donald Trump to resolve the trade dispute. A purchasing mangers’ index showed China’s manufacturing industry fell close to contraction this month, dimming the prospects of economic growth.

“There are some bargain hunting activities in the market, which has aroused some sentiment,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management in Shanghai. “But the downside pressure on the market is still there, with the trade war and weak economic fundamentals.”

While JPMorgan Asset Management said earlier in the week the Xi and Trump talks may yield progress towards a deal, Goldman Sachs argued the trade tension between the world’s two largest economies will remain unresolved.

Goldman Sachs analysts Andrew Tilton and Timothy Moe said in a report on Friday that the most likely outcome was a continued escalation of the trade war such that “tariff rates rise to 25 per cent on all imports currently under tariff, and tariffs are extended to remaining Chinese imports [to the US].”

The analysts added that the assets most sensitive to the deepening trade conflict are the yuan and Chinese equities.

Friday’s action, the final session for November, saw the Shanghai Composite add 20.74 points to 2,588.19, while the Hang Seng Index gained 55.72 points to 26,506.75.

A gauge of consumer staples stocks in the mainland advanced 2.4 per cent for the biggest gain among the 10 industry groups of the CSI 300 Index. Liquor maker Shanxi Xinghuacun jumped 6.4 per cent to 35.85 yuan and pig-farming company Muyuan Foodstuff surged 5.2 per cent to 27.01 yuan. Wuliangye Yibin rose 3.9 per cent to 52.39 yuan.

In Hong Kong, China Evergrande Group rallied 8.6 per cent to HK$24.65 after the property developer is said to have raised HK$12 billion (US$1.53 billion) in loans and notes to refinance a mortgage debt that backed its purchase of an office tower in the city.

Meitu, the selfie app, shed 4.1 per cent to HK$3.25, extending a 16 per cent slump a day earlier. The China Consumers Association said 91 of 100 mobile apps it tested may be collecting too much user data. Meitu is suspected of obtaining an excessive amount of biometric and financial information, it said.