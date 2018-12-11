Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets inched up in early trading on Tuesday as investors weighed news of Chinese and US senior officials’ phone call on trade and a court ruling that could ban the sale of some iPhone models in China.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index pared early losses and traded up a bit, 0.1 per cent, at 25,785 as of 10.59am. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1 per cent to 2,586.28.

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He spoke with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on the phone on Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Liu He in talks with US’ Mnuchin and Lighthizer despite Huawei row

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent against the US dollar on the back of the statement that says the two parties “exchanged opinions on the timetable and road map of upcoming economic and trade talks”.

Separately, the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc said it was granted an inunction against Apple by a court in Fuzhou, the southeastern Chinese city. The court ruling has banned the sale of Apple iPhone models that ran an older version of its operating system in China for patent violations.

Qualcomm’s stock rose 2.2 per cent to close at US$57.24 on Nasdaq. Shares of Apple have declined by more than a quarter since the beginning of October.

Chinese court bans iPhone sales in patent dispute, Qualcomm says

The case against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou continues to be in the global spotlight. A public hearing adjourned on Monday in Vancouver ended without a decision on whether Meng could be released on bail, and will be carried over to Tuesday.

Hong Kong-listed suppliers to Huawei and Apple continued Monday’s recovery after a sell-off last in week. Sunny Optical Technology, which produces cameral modules for smartphones, climbed 3.8 per cent to HK$72. Acoustic components supplier AAC Technologies was up 0.6 per cent at HK$50.8.