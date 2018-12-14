Shares of Fosun Tourism, the Chinese owner of the Club Med resort chain, dropped in debut trade in Hong Kong on Friday, after selling less than half of the stock allocated for the city’s retail investors.

Fosun Tourism shares fell 3.4 per cent to HK$15.06, easing from its initial public offering price of HK$15.60 as of 10:25am on Friday, in line with a broad sell-off in Hong Kong shares.

The company, which was spun off from Chinese private conglomerate giant Fosun International, managed to sell only 30 per cent of the shares set aside for Hong Kong retail investors, which account for a tenth of all shares, according to its statement released on Thursday.

“Most of the newly listed companies are trading below their offer prices because the market sentiment is very cautious now,” said Kenny Tang Sing-hing, chief executive at China Hong Kong Capital Asset Management.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6 per cent, or 415.12 points, to 26,109.23 as of 10:25am, as diplomatic tensions escalated between China and the US.

Beijing confirmed on Thursday it had detained a second Canadian national this week, after the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei was arrested in Vancouver at the behest of the US on December 1.

Meanwhile, a total of HK$256 billion (US$33 billion) in new listing was completed in Hong Kong during the first 10 months of this year, a 187 per cent jump from the same period last year.

Fosun International declined 2.7 per cent to HK$12.42.