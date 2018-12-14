Stocks in Hong Kong and China fell in morning trading on Friday on the back of weak November economic data and rising diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Ottawa.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4 per cent, or 372.24 points, to 26,152.11 as of 11:30am. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6 per cent, or 14.98 points, to 2,619.07.

China’s industrial output expanded by 5.4 per cent in November from the same period of last year, slower than the 5.9 per cent gain recorded in October and below the 5.9 per cent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

China economy weaker in November as effect of trade war sets in

Retail sales grew 8.1 per cent in November, easing from an 8.6 per cent expansion in October and below the 8.8 per cent expected by analysts.

The indicators reflect a “quite large” downward pressure on the economy amid “a more complicated and dire” external environment, said Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Market sentiment was also weighed by heightened diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, after Beijing confirmed on Thursday it had detained a second Canadian national this week.

Huawei CFO’s Canada woes spill over to freezing of Japanese robot order

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor is being questioned for suspicion of harming state security, according to an official news website of the northeastern province of Liaoning. The detention follows the arrest of Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei in Vancouver on December 1.

“The market is cautiously watching and digesting the new developments of the Huawei incident,” said Kenny Tang Sing-hing, chief executive at China Hong Kong Capital Asset Management.

Technology stocks declined broadly on signs that Huawei was slashing orders from one Japanese supplier of industrial robots in the wake of the arrest.

AAC Technologies Holdings, which supplies acoustic components to Huawei, plunged 3.8 per cent to HK$49.35. Sunny Optical Technology, a camera module supplier, fell 3.1 per cent to HK$71.45. Chinese communications equipment company ZTE also dropped 1.6 per cent to 19.87 yuan in Shenzhen.