Hong Kong traders are bracing themselves for what could be wild session when trading resumes Thursday, following days of drama building out of the US that sparked a bloodbath on Wall Street and in Tokyo.

The Hong Kong market has been closed since Monday noon for the Christmas holiday, when it ended slightly down. But afterwards, when US markets opened on Monday US time, the S&P 500 Index plunged 2.7 per cent to close on the brink of entering a bear market – the market’s worst Christmas Eve trading day in history.

US traders fled as President Donald Trump ratcheted up his criticism of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell for raising interest rates too fast, and calling the Fed “the only problem” in the US economy.

Media reports suggested a furious Trump had discussed firing Powell, whom he had nominated for the position.

Donald Trump attacks the Fed as ‘the only problem’, and US markets plummet again

In addition, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s attempt to raise confidence in tumultuous markets by calling heads of the six largest US banks on Sunday also spooked investors. A shutdown of the US government triggered by a stand-off between Trump and Congress over funding for a border wall added more gloom to the markets. No end to reopen the government is in sight.

The combination led to a sell-off across global markets during the two short days.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 5 per cent into bear market territory on Tuesday.

China stocks fall on Christmas after Japan’s Nikkei enters bear market, another day of losses in US

Mainland China’s markets have been open all week. Mainland traders were headed for steep losses on Tuesday before bulk buying of large-chip insurers and banks suggested that state funds had intervened to shore up the market. The Shanghai Composite Index plunged by as much as 2.5 per cent before paring some of the losses to close 0.9 per cent lower on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, shares in Shanghai bobbed between small gains and losses. The Shanghai Composite Index erased earlier gains and traded down by 0.2 per cent as of 11:11am.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.8 per cent, while US stock futures dipped. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.5 per cent.

US markets will reopen at what will be Wednesday at 10:30pm in Hong Kong, although pre-market trading begins earlier.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was the first of the three major US indexes to dive into bear market last Friday.