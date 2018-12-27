Asian shares shot up on Thursday after the White House calmed jittery markets by voicing support for the US Federal Reserve chairman and US stocks surged in their largest post-Christmas rally ever.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said on Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s job is “100 per cent” safe, according to media reports. Earlier reports had said President Donald Trump wanted to fire Powell, blaming his interest rate increases for a recent ugly downturn on Wall Street. Concern had grown that tumult in the world’s most powerful monetary authority would worsen the impact of the US-China trade war.

Instead, Asia investors returned to the markets Thursday after a holiday break with fresh positive news on the trade war front. According to Bloomberg, a US government delegation team will travel to Beijing during the week of January 7 to talk with Chinese officials about trade, hinting that tensions may be cooling. This would be the first in-person talks between the two nations since the 90-day truce was agreed on in Argentina in early December.

Asia markets surged, led by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. By midday Hong Kong time, the Nikkei 225 had risen by about 4 per cent, and the Topix more than 5 per cent. That put both of them on track to post the biggest gains in a day since November 10, 2016.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.62 per cent, or 160.13 points, to 25,811.51, as trading resumed after a Christmas break, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.69 per cent, or 69.40 points, to 10,132.34.

Dow rises a record 1,050 points, as US stocks stage a massive Boxing Day rebound after pre-holiday punishment

Traders had been braced for an expected wild session, after the city’s bourse closed down on Monday noon before tumbles in the US and Tokyo. Overnight on Wednesday, however, all three main US indices rallied by as much as 5 per cent in the biggest one-day jump in a decade.

On the mainland, where markets have been open all week, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.56 per cent, or 14.06 points, to 2,512.35. The CSI 300 of large caps rose 0.64 per cent, or 19.14 points, to 3,021.17, while the ChiNext gauge gained 0.51 per cent, or 6.41 points, to 1,270.48.

The rallies, however, will be short-lived, predicted brokers.

“Markets today were triggered by the rebound in the US after the sharp sell-off on Christmas Eve, but looking at the economic outlook I would tend to see the US rally as just a technical rebound. I remain cautious on the future of the Hong Kong market,” said Louis Wong Wai-kit, director of Phillip Capital Management.

“I expect there to be resistance around 26,000 because of uncertainties around trade, oil prices, the Federal Reserve and the US government shutdown, which will remain to pressure the market,” he added.

Gordon Tsui, managing director of Hantec Pacific, said market upturns are short term and ongoing uncertainties surrounding the relationship between the US and China will continue to weigh on sentiment to end the year on a negative note. He expects fluctuations within 500 or 1,000 points to the year end.

Meanwhile, new data out of China on Thursday signalled continuing headwinds for the world’s second-largest economy.

Earnings growth at China’s industrial firms fell for the first time in three years in November, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, pointing to slowing economic momentum both at home and abroad.

Industrial profits fell 1.8 per cent from a year earlier in November to 594.8 billion yuan (US$86.33 billion), following a 3.6 per cent expansion in October. The data marks the first decline since December 2015.

For the first 11 months of this year, industrial profit growth rose 11.8 per cent to 6.1 trillion yuan (US$884.75 billion) from the same period a year earlier, slowing down the 13.6 per cent increase seen in January to October.

Also out of China, the Bank of China plans to sell 40 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion) of perpetual bonds, Bloomberg reported, which is seen as helpful to private companies in need of lending. This could be the first ever issuance of such debt by a lender in China. While shareholders approved the proposal at the end of June, according to Bloomberg, regulators had yet to do so.

By midday, Bank of China shares had gained 0.9 per cent to HK$3.36.