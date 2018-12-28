Shares in Hong Kong and China rose in early trading on Friday, as an overnight wild roller-coaster ride in the US spilled over into Asia.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.26 per cent, or 64.98 points, at 25,543.86, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.47 per cent, or 46.72 points, at 10,037.78.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 per cent, or 5.84 points, to 2,488.93, while the CSI 300 of large caps gained 0.35 per cent, or 10.35 points, to 3,000.86.

In the final hour of trading overnight in the US, equities ended higher after spending most of the day in negative territory.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks were mixed as Wall Street’s rise failed to carry through. By 10:15am, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 Index had dropped 0.79 per cent to 19,917.96, reversing Thursday’s gains, while Seoul’s Kospi was up 0.46 per cent to 2,037.73 and the Sydney All Ordinaries gained 0.51 per cent to 5,691.10.

Markets this year have been hit by the ongoing US-China trade tensions and investors continue to be uncertain of the outcome between the world’s two largest economies.

Other recent triggers includethe partial shutdown of the US government, alongside reports of US President Donald Trump wanting to dismiss Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, over anger that increasing interest rates are to blame for a downturn on Wall Street. These were followed by reassurances from the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers that Powell was “100 per cent” safe in his job. Concern had grown that tumult at the world’s most powerful monetary authority would worsen the impact of the US-China trade war.

Meanwhile in China, uncertainty surrounding the nation’s monetary policy is making investors cautious, say traders.

With only one more day of trading in 2018, the Hang Seng Index sits down over 14 per cent so far this year, while the Shanghai Composite Index, the worst performer among major stock markets worldwide, has lost around 25 per cent.

In company news, shares of the world’s largest oil refiner, Sinopec, continued to plunge after it announced on Thursday that two of its top executives in its trading unit, China International United Petroleum & Chemicals or Unipec, had been suspended. Sinopec told the bourse that Unipec had incurred some losses “during certain crude oil transactions due to the oil price drop” without giving a time frame.

In morning trading, Sinopec shed as much as 5.3 per cent to HK$5.40 – a 12-month low as it headed for its ninth straight session of losses.

New World Development dropped 4.39 per cent to HK$10.02, on track for its biggest drop since November 2016. The property developer announced on Thursday that it will spend HK$21.5 billion (US$2.74 billion) to acquire local insurer FTLife Insurance as it seeks to diversify business, in the biggest ever insurance deal completed in Hong Kong.

Both textile manufacturer Shenzhou International Group Holdings and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group reversed Thursday’s tumbles, gaining 2.2 per cent to HK$87.70, and 3.27 per cent to HK$11.06, respectively.

CSPC Pharma was the largest gainer among blue chips.