Hong Kong stocks jumped in early trading Monday on the last trading day of 2018, after a phone call between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump over the weekend signalled trade talk progress.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 per cent, or 298.06 points, to 25,802.26 as of 10.40am. The Hong Kong market was on track to close at noon to cap a year’s losses of around 14 per cent. Trading will resume on Wednesday after the New Year’s Day holiday.

What should traders of Hong Kong, China stocks expect after a year of ‘heaven to hell’?

The mainland Chinese markets are closed Monday and Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday and will resume trading on Wednesday, too. The Shanghai Composite Index closed on Friday down 25 per cent for the year, making it the worst performing major market in the world.

The advance in Hong Kong on Monday came after the top leaders of China and the US spoke over the phone on Saturday, in the latest signal that trade talks are making progress between the world’s two largest economies caught in a months-long trade war.

“Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute,” Trump tweeted Saturday night.

Xi and Trump expressed their willingness to push forward agreements achieved during the G20 meeting earlier in December, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Even the worst reading of China’s manufacturing sector in over two years released on Monday did not dim the market’s hopes.

China’s economy slows further as manufacturing contracts for first time in two and a half years

Factory activities contracted in December for the first time since July 2016 as the official Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.4, while non-manufacturing PMI rose to 53.8 from 53.4 in November.

Hang Seng Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings rose 1.1 per cent to HK$313.4, after China’s regulators lifted a freeze on new games and approved 80 titles on Saturday. Even though none of the titles was from Tencent, the Chinese gaming and internet giant, the move signalled a softened government attitude on online gaming.

Fullshare Holdings, a Nanjing-based conglomerate, soared by 24 per cent to HK$2.1 after it responded in a statement to Chinese media reports claiming the company is deep in a liquidity crisis due to its ties with another Nanjing-based company that controlled it.

The conglomerate said it had no shareholding relationship with the other company and is operating as usual. Shares of the company plummeted 18 per cent on Thursday on the back of the media reports.