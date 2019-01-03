Hong Kong and Chinese stocks pared early losses and traded slightly higher on Thursday morning, with Apple suppliers hammered after the smartphone giant slashed revenue outlook based on weaker-than-expected iPhone sales in China.

The Hang Seng Index dipped as much as 0.4 per cent, before reversed into positive territory and traded up 0.3 per cent, or 82.93 points, at 25,212.82 as of 10:15am.

Pressures on smartphone component suppliers around the world weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark index, after it plummeted 2.8 per cent on Wednesday in the worst first trading day of a new year in over two decades.

Apple lowered its first quarter revenue guidance in a letter to investors on Wednesday, blaming an economic slowdown in China for weakening sales.

Camera modules and lenses producer Sunny Optical plunged as much as 4.5 per cent, before paring some of the losses and traded 2.2 per cent lower at HK$64.4 in Hong Kong, the lowest since October 2018. AAC Technologies, an audio components supplier to Apple, dropped 2.8 per cent to the lowest level since August 2015. The two stocks plummeted 30 per cent and 67 per cent over the course of 2018, respectively.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index reversed early losses and inched up 0.5 per cent, or 11.11 points, to 24,76.4.

Luxshare Precision Industry, a computer cable and cable connector maker, shed 2.5 per cent to 13.79 yuan. Foxconn Industrial internet, a subsidiary of Apple’s top manufacturer Foxconn, pared early losses to trade flat at 11.6 yuan.

Geely Automobile Holdings, a Chinese carmaker and owner of Volvo Cars, declined 4 per cent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock. In a New Year’s Day speech on Wednesday, Li Shufu, chairman of the company’s parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, said the group will face greater challenges amid more opportunities.

Meanwhile, shares of Shenzhen-based home developer Kaisa Group Holdings stabilised and rose 0.9 per cent to HK$2.34, after crashing by 7 per cent on Wednesday. The company faces losing its 1 billion yuan (US$146 million) investment in an urban redevelopment project in the central city of Xian due to a conflict with a local developer.

In the initial public offering market, Weigang Environmental, a waste incineration disposal company, traded flat on debut at the offering price of HK$0.88.

Shares of Jiangsu Zijin Rural Commercial Bank, which was listed in Shanghai on Thursday, surged by 44 per cent to trade at 4.52 yuan.