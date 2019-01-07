Hong Kong and mainland markets posted gains in early trading Monday, after China’s central bank moved to add liquidity to help the slowing domestic economy and Beijing and US officials prepared to meet to discuss trade.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 1.28 per cent, or 328.91 points, to 25,954.94, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.49 per cent, 149.90, to 10,179.55.

After mainland markets closed on Friday, the People’s Bank of China cut the amount of cash lenders must hold as reserves by 1 percentage point. The required reserve ratio will drop by 0.5 percentage point on January 15 and by the same amount again on January 25, the bank said on its website.

The cut means 800 billion yuan (US$117 billion) will be released in liquidity, offsetting a squeeze before the Chinese New Year holiday at the beginning of February.

Castor Pang Wai-sun, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi, noted that US stocks shot up Friday after the reserve ratio announcement, though other factors were in play as well including a big gain in new jobs in the US.

“That tells the Hong Kong stock market it has the chance to have a strong rebound, particularly as the representatives from China and the US will discuss trade for two days. That helps the markets to have a very good atmosphere.”

A team led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will begin a two-day meeting with China officials on Monday in Beijing, seeking agreement over the US-China trade war.

“I expect the Hang Seng may have the chance to test 26,000 within these two days, But other than that, whether it still has the chance to go further really depends on if there is any news about the trade discussions between the two countries,” said Pang. “In the short term, support for the Hang Seng should be around 24,500.”

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite gained 1.42 per cent, or 10.59 points, to 2,525.46 at the open, while the CSI 300 of large caps was up 0.55 per cent, or 16.84 points, to 3,052.71.

Also after the Hong Kong market closed on Friday, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled the Fed may pause interest-rate increases, which boosted sentiment among stock traders.

Banks in Hong Kong and the mainland were up on the news.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Bank rose 1.79 per cent to HK$170.80, while the Bank of China Hong Kong gained 1.6 per cent to HK$28.55 and ICBC was up 1.37 per cent to HK$5.59.

On Sunday night, Xiaomi Group announced that it bought over 65 million shares of TCL Corp., giving it a 0.48 per cent stake in the Guangdong-based home appliance maker’s share capital as of January 4.

The agreement between the two companies was signed on December 29 and pledges to carry out joint research on the development of smart products and electronic devices.

By 10am on Monday, TCL had risen 2.4 per cent to HK$2.97, and Xiaomi was up 1.67 per cent to HK$12.16.