Hong Kong and mainland markets backed off their recent rallying , with traders less than wowed by the results of three days of US-China trade talks. But Citic Securities, Xiaomi and Sunny Optical defied the trend with big moves.

The Hang Seng Index opened Thursday down 0.33 per cent, or 86.74 points, to 26,375.58, while the Hang Seng Index lost 0.25 per cent, or 25.66 points, to 10,332.55.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was unmoved at 2,544.35, and the CSI 300 of large caps edged down 0.03 per cent, or 1.02 points, to 3,077.46.

Overnight in the US, stocks rallied for a fourth straight session, led by energy producers. Investors gained confidence from the December 18-19 Federal Reserve meeting released minutes, which confirmed dovish signals that interest rates could be paused through March, and perhaps beyond, as policymakers wait for clarity on risks to global growth that could impact the US economy.

Signs of thawing tensions between the US and China emerged after trade talks wrapped up on Wednesday.

China-US trade talks have laid foundation for deal, China ministry says

The US noted a commitment from Beijing to buy more US agricultural goods, energy and manufactured products, while China said the meetings were “extensive, in-depth and detailed”, and laid the groundwork for a resolution. The US-China trade truce ends on March 1.

Among big movers, Citic Securities was up 7.12 per cent to 17.15 yuan, after resuming trading at the open. China’s largest brokerage completed a 13 billion yuan purchase of smaller rival Guangzhou Securities, in its latest in a series of acquisitions.

In morning trading, Xiaomi lost 4.16 per cent to HK$9.91, continuing to fall to a new low since debuting on the Hong Kong stock exchange in July. Billions of its shares were unlocked for sale on Wednesday, marking the end to the smartphone maker’s IPO lock-up.

What should traders of Hong Kong, China stocks expect after a year of ‘heaven to hell’?

Sunny Optical climbed 2.52 per cent to HK$65.15 by 10am, leading the information technology sub-index after it said on Wednesday that its shipment volume of handset lens sets in December increased by 42.1 per cent year-on-year.

Automobiles were up, led by Brilliance China, which rallied 8.09 per cent to HK$6.68, and Geely Auto, which gained 4.15 per cent to HK$11.54. The sector has been struggling.

Carmakers rise after China vows to boost spending on autos as car sales fall for the first time in 27 years

On Wednesday, Ning Jizhe, the deputy chief of China’s top planning body said policies will be rolled out to boost consumption of cars and home appliances.

Banks were down. By 10am, HSBC Holdings lost 1.45 per cent to HK$64.55, Hang Seng Bank dropped 1.38 per cent to HK$172.20 and Bank of China Hong Kong fell 1.19 per cent to HK$28.85.

According to Bloomberg, Citigroup suspended an equities trader in Hong Kong in the past few weeks as it started to examine the New York-listed investment bank’s dealings with some clients and if some traders properly disclose their financial interests in stock trades. This follows an industry-wide probe last year by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission into whether brokers in the city are giving the best prices to clients when trading.