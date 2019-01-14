Hong Kong and China stocks dropped in early Monday trading, as traders cautiously awaited a spate of trade and economic data from China and weighed the arrest of a Huawei sales director on spying charges in Poland.

The Hang Seng Index declined 1.3 per cent, or 346.12 points, to 26,321.15 as of 9.59am, after it recorded its biggest weekly gain since early November last week. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent, or 8.13 points, to 2,545.7.

China’s December trade data is due to be released during the day and may provide further indications on how much the US-China trade war has hurt its export business. Export data has so far held up steadily, partially thanks to front-loading effects as exporters hurried to fulfil US orders before rounds of tariffs kicked in.

Export growth is forecast by economists to have grown 2 per cent in December from the same period last year, slowing from 5.4 per cent in November, according to a Bloomberg poll.

Imports are likely to have ticked up with a 4.5 per cent year-on-year growth, up from 3 per cent in the previous month.

On top of trade data, latest controversies over Huawei, whose chief financial officer had already been entangled in a sanctions fraud case in Canada, further clouded the market.

The Shenzhen-based smartphone maker and telecom equipment supplier fired sales director Wang Weijing on Saturday after he was arrested in Poland on suspicion of espionage.

The arrest has raised concerns over increasing obstacles Huawei will face in conducting business in Europe, where many people associate the company’s technology with China’s spying activities.

Meanwhile, TS Wonders, a Singaporean snacks company, jumped 20 per cent to HK$0.6 in its debut trading from the offer price. The retail tranche of its initial public offering was 16.9 times oversubscribed, according to a filing to the stock exchange.

