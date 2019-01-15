Hong Kong and China stocks rise in early Tuesday trading, as investors bet that China was preparing to announce more policy stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 per cent, or 265.31 points, to 26,563.64 as of 9:49am. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.3 per cent, or 6.23 points, at 2,542.

Meanwhile, Weimob, a Tencent-backed marketing and cloud services provider, surged 15 per cent to HK$3.23 in its trading debut.

Traders were hopeful that new policies to support the economy would be announced during a press conference later at the People’s Bank of China.

The Ministry of Finance said it would carry out large-scale tax cuts with a focus on small enterprises and the manufacturing sector, according to local media.

A slew of recent economic data, from exports to manufacturing activities, that missed expectations has deepened investors’ worries over China’s economy amid the US-China trade war.

China is set to release a set of data on December money supply during the day, which could provide new insight into whether banks are channelling funds into smaller and private enterprises, as policymakers wanted.

New yuan loans are projected by economists to slow to 825 billion yuan (US$121 billion) in December from 1.25 trillion yuan in November, according to a Bloomberg poll.

An unexpected slump in China’s December exports and imports weighed on US stocks overnight after sending Hong Kong and China stocks plummeting on Monday.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9 per cent on rising concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, with technology stocks leading the decline.

The Hang Seng Index on Monday snapped a six-session winning streak with a nail-biting 1.4 per cent plunge – the largest daily decline since January 2 of this year.

In other initial public offerings Tuesday, Chengdu Expressway Co., which operates and develops motorways in China’s southwestern regions around Sichuan province, traded flat at HK$2.2 in its initial public offering day. China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Co., declined 3.2 per cent to HK$2.42 in debut trading.