Hong Kong and China stocks edged lower in early Wednesday trading, as a strong rally on Tuesday driven by China’s signals for fresh stimulus faded away.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.2 per cent, or 45.18 points, to 26,785.11 as of 10:38am. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 per cent, or 2.6 points, at 2,567.75. The benchmarks jumped 2 per cent and 1.4 per cent on Tuesday, respectively.

Chinese smartphone and home appliances maker Xiaomi led the decline and shed 1.9 per cent to HK$9.77, on the back of a Bloomberg report that an investor sold 231 million class B shares at HK$9.45 per share.

Mainland Chinese developers first dipped and then jumped up after the latest official reading of China’s new home prices. It showed price growth diverged between bigger and smaller cities in December.

Chinese banks lend record amounts as government seeks to stop economic slowdown

While new home prices grew faster in megacities such as Beijing – which saw a 1 per cent rise in new home prices against 0.6 per cent in November – price growth slowed or reversed into contraction among second- and third-tier cities like Nanjing and Xiamen.

Country Garden, which had the highest turnover, surged 3.1 per cent. Sunac China Holdings added 1.2 per cent and China Evergrande rose 1.3 per cent.

China’s central bank injected a record 560 billion yuan (US$83 billion) into the markets through reverse repo operations on Wednesday, the largest daily cash injection on record.

How do Shanghai and Beijing defy China’s property slowdown?

The move to boost liquidity comes three weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year, when cash demand traditionally surges. The central bank implied on Tuesday it would evaluate whether to cut interest rates after assessing the effect of current policies on shoring up the slowing economy.

New bank loans in December reached 1.08 trillion yuan in December, beating the projection of 800 billion yuan by analysts in a Reuters poll, according to data released on Tuesday.

A fresh round of stimulus promise including tax cuts from China’s top economic planning body and the finance ministry on Tuesday boosted markets from Hong Kong to New York.