Hong Kong and China stocks turned up in early trading Thursday, with market jitters over reports of a U.S. probe of telecom giant Huawei and lower provincial growth figures eased by another big injection of cash into the mainland’s financial system.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 per cent, or 98.33 points, to 27,000.43 by the midday close, after dropping as much as 0.6 per cent earlier. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.5 per cent, or 11.77 points, to 2,582.19.

The People’s Bank of China unleashed another 380 billion yuan (US$56 billion) into markets on Thursday through open market operations, a day after it injected a record 560 billion yuan. The central bank has added over 1.1 trillion yuan of liquidity this week.

“China’s policy direction seems to be dominated by fund injection, which boosted market sentiment,” said Kenny Tang Sing-hing, chief executive of China Hong Kong Capital Asset Management.

Tang said policymakers traditionally stay quiet before the annual parliament meeting in March. So the unusual raft of government supportive policy signals of late have lifted the market’s expectations, he said.

Separately, deputy governor Pan Gongsheng said during a forum that the central bank is looking into launching bond ETF products and promoting renminbi derivatives. The step would further open up China’s 80 trillion yuan (US$12 billion) bond market to foreign investors.

Meanwhile, Hang Seng Index heavyweight and gaming giant Tencent Holdings paced the advance and rose 1.9 per cent, after it launched the first new mobile game of this year on Wednesday. Shares of the company took a beating last year after China tightened approvals of game licenses, but have rebounded by a third since an October low as restrictions appeared to have eased.

Ping An led an advance among Chinese insurers, after it reported a 19 per cent surge in premium income last year. The stock went up 1.8 per cent. China Life Insurance Company rose 1.6 per cent.

Chinese property developer Longfor Properties was the top loser, sinking by 8.1 per cent to HK$2 after a major investor announced on Wednesday a plan to sell 150 million shares at HK$22.7 apiece.

Declining with Longfor was Gree Electric Appliances, China’s largest air-conditioner maker, which dropped 1.8 per cent after controversial chairwoman Dong Mingzhu was re-elected on Wednesday evening.

Traders are expecting more clarity on China’s fiscal policies with a press conference at the Ministry of Finance scheduled during the afternoon, after top economic planners vowed large-scale tax cuts earlier this week.

On forces weighing on the market, US federal authorities were reported by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal to be carrying out a criminal investigation into Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from US companies such as T-Mobile US

The reported investigation could be the latest evidence of Huawei’s growing predicament in the US and Europe, where concerns are mounting over the Chinese government’s potential spying activities enabled by the company’s equipment.

Huawei’s reclusive founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei denied allegations of spying in rare public comments on Tuesday. His daughter, who is also the chief financial officer of Huawei, was arrested in December over a US sanctions-violation investigation. Recently a Huawei sales director was arrested for alleged spying in Poland.

Meanwhile, eight of the 12 Chinese province that have published annual growth targets downgraded them for this year, reflecting a broad-based slowdown across China.