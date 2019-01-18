Hong Kong and China stocks jumped in early trading, boosted by a strong comeback by a clutch of companies that plunged suddenly on Thursday and a rise in Xiaomi spurred by a share buyback.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1 per cent, or 285.68 points, to 27,041.31 as of Friday at 10.14am. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 per cent, or 19.86 points, to 2,579.5.

Jiayuan International Group, a Chinese property developer that mysteriously plummeted by as much as 81 per cent in late Thursday trading, shot up by 67 per cent. The company said after market close on Thursday it had already repaid a US$350 billion bond debt, which was rumoured to be the cause of the crash.

Sunshine 100 China, another developer, surged as much as 50 per cent before paring gains to 21 per cent. On Thursday, it dove 65 per cent. Internet of things solution provider Rentian Tech climbed 19 per cent, a day after it plunged 73 per cent. None of the stocks were part of the Hang Sang, but their plunge weighed on the broader property sector on Thursday.

Smartphone and home appliance maker Xiaomi rose 3.5 per cent to HK$10.08 after launching its first share buyback action since debuting in July. The company bought back 6.14 million class B shares at a price of HK$9.76 apiece, it said in a statement on Friday.

Shares of the much-watched company have declined around 40 per cent from its offer price of HK$17 amid a slumping market and dimmed appetite for new economy stocks.

Meanwhile, in the initial public offering market, China Gingko Education Group dropped 1.4 per cent in its debut trading. The private college and vocation school operator based in the southwestern province of Sichuan applied to go public amid concerns China’s regulators will tighten private schools’ expansion with a new law pending.

US markets rose overnight on optimism over easing trade tensions between China and the US. A media report suggesting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was a proponent of easing tariffs gave a boost to stocks, even though the Treasury Department later denied the Wall Street Journal report.