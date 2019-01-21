Hong Kong and mainland stocks edged up Monday as optimism over US-China trade relations won over fresh data showing that China’s GDP grew at its slowest rate since the global financial crisis.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.39 per cent, or 105.73 points, to 27,196.54, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 0.72 per cent, or 76.08 points, to 10,713.05.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.56 per cent, or 14.50 points, to 2,610.51. The CSI 300 ended up 0.55 per cent, or 17.47, to 3,185.64.

China’s GDP rose 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 from a year earlier, compared with 6.5 per cent in the previous quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2009. Figures were in line with estimates.

For the full year, the economy expanded 6.6 per cent, its weakest since 1990 but higher than government targets of 6.5 per cent. On Friday, the statistics bureau revised full year growth for 2017 from 6.9 per cent to 6.8 per cent.

While China is still one of the world’s fastest growing large economies, and is almost US$10 trillion larger than during the global financial crisis, it faces a long-term path of slowing growth, while at the same time is grappling with a stand-off with US President Donald Trump over trade.

Because the data was in line with expectations, it did not drag down markets. Traders instead continued to hope for a positive outcome in the trade war, said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of VC Asset Management.

“We did expect [the 6.4 per cent growth rate] with the [US] tariffs, the economy slowing down, and money tightening for the last couple of years,” he said. “From an emerging to a developed economy, you have to go through this stage. It is coming down, and it has to.”

The data, however, does not reflect the full impact that US tariffs will have on China, Tse argued.

“The whole picture hasn’t come in,” he said, arguing that data from the first quarter of 2018 will start to show the true effect.

According to a report by Bloomberg, China during talks earlier this month offered to boost spending on US imports over the next six years and up the amount of goods imported by over US$1 trillion. The aim is to reduce its trade surplus with the world’s largest economy from US$323 billion last year, to zero by 2024, Bloomberg reported.

Further talks between the two nations are also scheduled next week.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.3 per cent on the news on Friday, its highest level since early December, and all three major US indices ended the week higher. Gains continued into Asia, with all major indexes up by market close in Hong Kong.

Uncertainty still remains, said Tse.

“The US administration is a bit of a yo-yo. You don’t know when and how they are doing to deal with China in the coming future,” Tse aid.

Among stocks in Hong Kong, Sunny Optical gained the most, leading the information technology sector to rise the most among sub-indexes. The camera modules and lens producer jumped 5.51 per cent to HK$75.60 by close, upon the expiry of 40 million callable bear contracts issued by UBS.

Xiaomi rose 1.38 per cent to HK$10.32 after the Chinese smartphone maker announced it bought back around 9.85 million shares on Friday, for HK$99.99 million (US$12.8 million). On Thursday it had bought back 6.1 million shares for about HK$59.5 million.

Tencent rose 0.65 per cent to HK$339.20 after touching its highest level since August 30 after Reuters reported the gaming giant was considering bidding for a holding company behind South Korean gaming firm, Nexon.

Chinese real estate developer Sunac China Holdings rose 3.8 per cent to its highest level since December 17 in earlier trading, before ending down 0.19 per cent to HK$26.30. It agreed to buy two development projects in Beijing and Shanghai from Whan CBD, a unit of Oceanwise Holdings, for 12.55 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion).