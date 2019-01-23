Market sentiment is taking a hit over worries the US-China trade war may not be resolved any time soon, with both Hong Kong and mainland stocks sliding in early trading Wednesday.

Traders were also spooked by an overnight drop in US equities – the most in almost three weeks overnight – with all three major US benchmarks closing down more than 1 per cent.

In early trading Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.46 per cent, or 125.54 points, to 26,879.91, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.35 per cent, or 37.14 points, to 10,576.34.

On the mainland the Shanghai Composite shed 0.17 per cent, or 4.44 points, to 2,575.26 and the CSI 300 dropped 0.23 per cent, or 7.22 points, to 3,136.10.

Traders are also worried about the IMF’s downbeat forecast for global growth and the slowing momentum shown by Chinese economic data.

But the biggest weight on market sentiment continues to be trade talks. They begin anew next week in Washington, but the clock is ticking to the March 1 deadline on the 90-day truce.

The Financial Times reported that the US cancelled preliminary meetings with Chinese officials, causing some turmoil, but this was later denied by presidential adviser Lawrence Kudlow.

Donald Trump needs a trade deal, China not so much – but Beijing may just be ready to settle, too

Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, told the Globe and Mail that the US will continue with a formal extradition from Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The deadline for their request to be filed is January 30. Since her arrest on December 1, China has demanded her release, detained two Canadian citizens and sentenced a third man to death for drug smuggling.

On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry once again called for Meng’s release.

By 10am in Hong Kong, Swire Pacific was the top mover on the Hang Seng, up 2.36 per cent to HK$91.20, after British low-cost carrier airline easyJet announced Cathay Pacific as a Worldwide Partner.

Jiayuan shares suspended following crash that coincided with selling by chairman and his wife, disclosure shows

Meanwhile, Jiayuan International Group remained suspended from trading on Wednesday morning. The property developer suddenly plunged 81 per cent last Thursday. In its latest filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, it confirmed a forced sale of 93.62 million shares of chairman Shum Tin Ching and his wife, Wang Xinmei.

According to sources, the company had planned to meet investors today but the meeting was cancelled last night.

In addition, Guangdong-based solar farms developer China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings was trading down 60 per cent to HK$0.86. On Tuesday, the company issued a stock exchange filing that it may sell existing and new shares to Shuifa Energy Group, a Shandong water supply, natural gas distribution logistics and solar farms investment company, from current owner Strong Eagle Holdings. Trading had been halted since October 15, 2018, pending the announcement, and resumed on Wednesday morning.