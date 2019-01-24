Worries about the US-China trade war and global growth kept early gains in check on the Hong Kong and mainland stock markets.

The Hang Seng Index was last trading on Thursday essentially flat, up slightly to 27,019.09, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 per cent, to 10,644.27.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 per cent, to 2,588.36, and the CSI 300 rose up 0.49 per cent, to 3,156.72.

Shanghai’s hotly anticipated tech board vital to China’s global financial ambitions, says top official

Markets responded to US benchmarks, which closed higher, as the debate about global growth prospects continued. All three major US indices closed in positive territory.

“There is not much good news coming out. On the trade front, I think it is a 50-50 chance that the US and China reach a trade deal. The doves want it, the hawks don’t want it,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer of Geo Securities. “We are heading into a period of uncertainty.”

Ongoing trade tensions continue to dominant headlines.

At the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the threat of “China’s state-centred economic model”. Though he also said he was optimistic trade talks would have a positive outcome, Pompeo added there was “lots of hard work to do”.

Meanwhile in Davos, a group of representative from emerging economies warned that US trade aggression could threaten the health of the global economy. “We’re heading towards a collapse of the world trading order,” said Kamal Nath, chief minister of Indian state Madhya Pradesh and a former commerce minister, according to the Financial Times.

Fresh talks between the US and China begin next week in Washington, but the clock is ticking as the March 1 deadline nears on the 90-day truce.

Concerns about global growth also played on market sentiment.

At the Forum on Wednesday, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan dismissed concerns over growth by vowing that the world’s second-largest economy will not falter.

“One thing that is certain is that China’s growth will continue and be sustainable,” he said.

“There are all sorts of views, some are saying that China is approaching the end of its growth or we have already reached the end of our growth. If you ask us, we believe that we have not reached the end, we are actually pursuing more sustainable growth,” he said.

Beijing sends clear message to Hong Kong: join forces with Shanghai and boost China’s financial power

On Monday China reported its slowest expansion in 28 years, of 6.6 per cent for 2018, concerning markets worldwide.

Adding to the global debate was White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman Kevin Hassett, who said in a CNN interview that if the partial US government shutdown extended through March, the country could see zero economic expansion this quarter.

By 10am among stocks, CNOOC, China’s state-owned offshore oil and gas producer, was trading flat at HK$12.62 after it set its highest capital expenditure target since 2014 in a press release on Wednesday. The company plans to spend 70 billion yuan to 80 billion yuan on exploration and production, up from 63 billion in capital spending in 2018.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s biggest property developer, was up 0.32 per cent to HK$125.60 after it won a bid of HK$11.3 billion for a residential plot on the old airport runway, Kai Tak.

Sun Hung Kai pays US$1.43 billion for Kai Tak residential plot in subdued tender that underscores downbeat market

Melco Resorts was up 0.12 per cent to HK$17.40, its highest level since September 2018. CEO Lawrence Ho said in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday that he expects Macau’s gaming revenue to grow to mid-to-high single digits this year, contrasting with an expected 1 per cent decline forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

SJM Holdings was up 6.94 to HK$7.70, after Stanley Ho’s daughter Pansy Ho signed an agreement to maintain a 54 per cent stake in the company.

Macau casino heiress Pansy Ho’s wild past firmly behind her as she presides over multibillion empire from The Peak

Yurun Food Group, a Chinese mainland based meat producer, rallied 13.08 per cent to HK$1.24, after a 28.92 per cent surge on Wednesday. The company announced its missing chairman Zhu Yicai had returned home after have gone missing for nearly four years.

Chinese meat processor Yurun Food’s shares surge as missing boss, Zhu Yicai, returns home after almost four years

Jiayuan International Group – which recently plunged, setting off concerns about pledged shares – remained suspended from trading on Thursday morning.

Jiayuan shares suspended following crash that coincided with selling by chairman and his wife, disclosure shows