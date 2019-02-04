Maoyan Entertainment, China’s biggest movie ticketing app, dropped by just more than 1 per cent on its closely watched trading debut in Hong Kong on Monday.

In a shortened session ahead of Lunar New Year, Maoyan’s shares closed down by 1.4 per cent to HK$14.60. The stock had at one point been down by as much as 3 per cent. The company priced its shares at HK$14.80, the low end of its anticipated price range, and the listing was moderately oversubscribed, Maoyan said on Friday.

Maoyan raised HK$1.82 billion (US$232 million) through the initial public offering, and it plans to use the proceeds for enhancing its existing offering, research and development and investment and acquisitions.

“We are a company that focuses on long-term value creation. We're not worried about short-term market fluctuations,” Peter Zheng Zhihao, the Maoyan chief executive, said on Monday. “The most important thing is to create value for the industry and for our partners.”

Maoyan, which counts Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings as its second-largest shareholder, is the latest Chinese technology unicorn to list in Hong Kong, following an uneven performance by mainland Chinese IPOs last year.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corporation and online food delivery giant Meituan Dianping are trading below their IPO prices since debuting last year.

Maoyan was founded in 2012 and spun off from Meituan Dianping four years later. The Beijing-based company briefly delayed its offering in January on the same day it announced additional cornerstone investors. The company had initially planned to debut on January 31. Beijing Enlight Media is its largest shareholder, owning about 48.8 per cent ahead of the offering, according to a prospectus released in September.

Tencent owned about 16.3 per cent of Maoyan ahead of the offering and Meituan Dianping owned about 8.6 per cent at the time.

The money-losing, online film ticketing company said in January it planned to sell about 12 per cent of its outstanding share capital in an offering of 132 million shares before any overallotment was exercised. Following an overallotment to international buyers, the offering totalled about 152 million shares, according to its pricing announcement on Friday.

We're not worried about short-term market fluctuations

Peter Zheng Zhihao, CEO, Maoyan

Its cornerstone investors included IMAX China (Hong Kong), the investment firms Hylink Investment Holdings and Prestige of The Sun; Welight Capital, a venture capital firm founded by former Tencent executive Wu Xiaoguang; and Green Better, an investment unit of Xiaomi Corporation.

It is China’s largest online movie ticket provider, accounting for about 61 per cent of the market. The company’s largest competitor is Taopiaopiao, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post.

Maoyan had 130 million monthly active users in the first half of last year. It reported a net loss of 144 million yuan on revenue of 3.06 billion yuan in the first nine months of 2018, according to its prospectus. It sold 679.4 million movie tickets during that period. It also reported full-year losses over a three-year period ending in 2017.

“It's a balance between investment and growth. We're still betting on the China entertainment industry,” said Zheng. “We're still betting on our team to come up with new services. We are building a super platform for entertainment services. It's our vision to make it easy to create, deliver and let users enjoy entertainment content.”

In addition to online ticket sales, the company acts as a film distributor and is co-producing movies, including Chinese blockbusters Never Say Die and Monster Hunt 2.

The company co-produced four movies in 2016, 11 films in 2017 and 16 in the first nine months of last year, according to its prospectus. It also helped fund Hollywiood movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Maoyan acquired smaller rival Beijing Weiying Technology in September and formed a partnership with Tencent to become the exclusive entertainment ticketing channel on Tencent’s social network platform.

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting as joint sponsors on the offering. China Renaissance is acting as the company’s only financial adviser.