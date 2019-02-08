The first trading day in Hong Kong of the Year of the Pig opened without delivering the bacon, as stocks slid on downbeat news about the latest medical scandal out of mainland China as well as worries about trade talks and global growth.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.01 per cent, or 282.02 points, to 27,708.13 at the open on Friday, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index shed 1.43 per cent, or 157.72 points, to 10,878.70. All sub-indexes were negative.

Pharmaceuticals dragged the Hang Seng down on the heels of China’s latest medical scandal, in which 12,000 blood plasma treatments were found to be contaminated with HIV, analysts said.

CSPC Pharmaceutcial Group shed 3.88 per cent to HK$12.88 and Sino Biopharmaceutical lost 3.86 per cent to HK$6.47.

12,000 Chinese blood plasma treatments contaminated with HIV

Traders got back to work in Hong Kong after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday. Mainland markets will reopen on Monday.

On Thursday, US President Trump said he would not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline to end the 90-day truce between the world’s two largest economies, contradicting reported plans to meet Xi in late February. In just three weeks, Trump is set to raise tariffs from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion in Chinese goods.

Donald Trump admits meeting Xi Jinping before the March 1 trade war deadline is ‘unlikely’

Trump said he and Xi would “maybe” meet later, while economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he remained confident the two leaders would meet at some point and had a “good vibe” about talks.

All three major US stock benchmarks slid on the news overnight, as investors worried a trade deal would not be reached before the deadline.

The S&P 500 reversed to shed 0.94 per cent, the Nasdaq lost 1.32 per cent, and the Dow Jones dropped 0.87 per cent.

Global growth concerns are also resurfacing.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng delivers a terrific January – with an 8 per cent gain

On Thursday, the Bank of England sharply downgraded its economic outlook, cutting its forecast for UK growth to the weakest level since the 2009 recession. That was more downbeat than economists had expected.

The European Commission also slashed growth forecasts for all the region’s major economies, and Australia’s central bank noted increased economic risks earlier in the week.

Hong Kong-based mining company IRC rose 5.48 per cent by 10:15am, continuing a surge before the holiday on the back of the world’s largest iron ore miner, Vale SA, suffering a dam failure in Brazil at the end of January. This reduced global supply to China and pushed buyers towards cheaper rivals. IRC produces iron ore in east Siberia and supplies northeast Chinese steel mills.

Helen Lau, a metals mining analyst at Argonaut Securities, said the stock has benefited from expectation of further increase in iron ore prices, amid uncertainty if more mines in Brazil will be shut down for safety inspection.

“It will also take time for additional capacity to be brought online to replace the reduction from mines temporarily shut down … Meanwhile, Chinese demand is expected to rise after Chinese New Year as steel mills resume production,” she said.

The world’s second-largest aluminium producer, Rusal, rose 7.25 per cent to HK$3.55, after releasing figures for the final quarter of 2018. It continued to extend a rally since mid January, which saw a boost after the US lifted sanctions that had been in place for just over 9 months.

Additional reporting by Eric Ng