Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Investors monitor stock prices at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on November 16, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Markets

China stocks soar with huge turnover, after Trump delays US tariffs in US-China trade war

  • Second key China gauge – the CSI 300 – enters intra-day bull market
  • ChiNext start-ups index, which went into a bull market Friday, keeps up its momentum
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 1:25pm

TOP PICKS

Investors monitor stock prices at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on November 16, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screen in Beijing shows China’s Shanghai stock index on July 3, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Companies

Foreign investors piling into mainland China stocks – and that’s expected to only grow

  • After taking a pounding last year, China shares look appealing
  • Overseas appetite would get boost by possible expansion of A-shares in MSCI benchmarks
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Daniel Ren  

Chad Bray  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 9:54pm

TOP PICKS

A screen in Beijing shows China’s Shanghai stock index on July 3, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.