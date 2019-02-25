Investors monitor stock prices at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on November 16, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
China stocks soar with huge turnover, after Trump delays US tariffs in US-China trade war
- Second key China gauge – the CSI 300 – enters intra-day bull market
- ChiNext start-ups index, which went into a bull market Friday, keeps up its momentum
A screen in Beijing shows China’s Shanghai stock index on July 3, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Foreign investors piling into mainland China stocks – and that’s expected to only grow
- After taking a pounding last year, China shares look appealing
- Overseas appetite would get boost by possible expansion of A-shares in MSCI benchmarks
