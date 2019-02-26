A brokerage in Fuyang, in China’s south-eastern Anhui province. The rally in stocks has brought back memories of the market frenzy that preceded the 2015 rout. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stocks see-saw in morning trade a day after their biggest rally in over three years
- Chinese markets recorded the biggest rally on Monday since July 2015
- Retail investors seen gathering at Shanghai’s roadside forum to discuss markets
Topic | China stock market
