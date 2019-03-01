Channels

Investors track the movement of shares at a stock trading hall in Shanghai on Monday, a day when major stock indices in China surged more than 5 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Markets

Global index compiler MSCI plans to increase weighting of Chinese stocks in its global benchmarks

  • Implementation will be carried out in three steps, with full weighting in effect by November
  • Larger presence shows that despite trade war, corporate governance issues and stock volatility, China’s capital markets continue to attract foreign investors
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 7:01am

