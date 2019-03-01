Investors track the movement of shares at a stock trading hall in Shanghai on Monday, a day when major stock indices in China surged more than 5 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Global index compiler MSCI plans to increase weighting of Chinese stocks in its global benchmarks
- Implementation will be carried out in three steps, with full weighting in effect by November
- Larger presence shows that despite trade war, corporate governance issues and stock volatility, China’s capital markets continue to attract foreign investors
Topic | China stock market
Investors track the movement of shares at a stock trading hall in Shanghai on Monday, a day when major stock indices in China surged more than 5 per cent. Photo: Xinhua