Investors at a stock brokerage in Hangzhou on February 11, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market uses red to denote gains and advances, choosing to illustrate declines and losses in green. A wall of red is a welcoming sight for Asia’s largest capital market, which spent 2018 as the world’s biggest loser. In the first quarter of 2019, stock indexes of Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hong Kong were among the world’s biggest winners. Photo: Xinhua
Stock indexes of China, Hong Kong ended the first quarter with spectacular asurges. Can they repeat the feat next three months?
- Shenzhen’s Composite Index recorded the best quarter in years, while benchmarks of Shanghai and Hong Kong soared
- Outcome of US-China trade war will either make or break markets in the second quarter, analysts say
Topic | China stock market
