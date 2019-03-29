Investors at a stock brokerage in Hangzhou on February 11, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market uses red to denote gains and advances, choosing to illustrate declines and losses in green. A wall of red is a welcoming sight for Asia’s largest capital market, which spent 2018 as the world’s biggest loser. In the first quarter of 2019, stock indexes of Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hong Kong were among the world’s biggest winners. Photo: Xinhua