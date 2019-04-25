LIVE
Stocks Blog: China markets take sudden dive
- Kweichow Moutai gets price target boost after better-than-expected Q1 results
- Gigadevice Semiconductor Beijing upgraded to overweight by Morgan Stanley
The bears suddenly came out in the afternoon in China markets. Photo: Alamy
Werner Vogels, the chief technology officer at Amazon.com. Photo: Handout
Amazon’s cloud business to launch in Hong Kong as competition with Chinese rivals heats up
- The latency for Hong Kong businesses using Amazon Web Services’ infrastructure in the city could be reduced from 100 milliseconds to 10 milliseconds
