An electronic display board at a brokerage in Beijing on 20 March 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market depicts losses and declines in green, using the red colour to illustrate gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s stock benchmarks decline for the third day as investors shrug aside rising industrial profits for the next growth driver
- The main stock indexes of Shanghai and Shenzhen fell for the third consecutive day
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by less than 1 per cent
Over the past week, which was shortened by the Easter holiday, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 1.3 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Correction is coming, analysts say as Shanghai Composite hits four-week low amid concerns Beijing will scrap stimulus measures
- Hang Seng Index rises 0.19 per cent but is also due a correction, analysts say
