Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An electronic display board at a brokerage in Beijing on 20 March 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market depicts losses and declines in green, using the red colour to illustrate gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
Markets

China’s stock benchmarks decline for the third day as investors shrug aside rising industrial profits for the next growth driver

  • The main stock indexes of Shanghai and Shenzhen fell for the third consecutive day
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by less than 1 per cent
Topic |   China stock market
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 6:21pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:09pm, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An electronic display board at a brokerage in Beijing on 20 March 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market depicts losses and declines in green, using the red colour to illustrate gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Over the past week, which was shortened by the Easter holiday, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 1.3 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business

Correction is coming, analysts say as Shanghai Composite hits four-week low amid concerns Beijing will scrap stimulus measures

  • Hang Seng Index rises 0.19 per cent but is also due a correction, analysts say
Topic |   Stocks
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 6:48pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:06pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Over the past week, which was shortened by the Easter holiday, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 1.3 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.