A brokerage in Beijing. Pork related companies led the advance on hopes that rising pork prices will lead to better earnings. Photo: AP
China stocks rise in morning trading despite disappointing April manufacturing activity data
- The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 per cent at 3075.74 by noon close
- The Hang Seng Index declined 0.5 per cent to 29,748.76 at noon
Topic | Stocks
