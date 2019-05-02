Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Hang Seng Index rises on China's pledge to liberalise banking industry

  • Trading resumes on the Hong Kong stock exchange after a one-day break to mark Labour Day, while the markets of Shanghai and Shenzhen remain closed for through the remainder of the week
  • The Hang Seng Index rose in Hong Kong, while the China Enterprises Index, which tracks the performance of Chinese companies, dipped
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Eugene Tang  

Published: 9:21am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 11:31am, 2 May, 2019

An investor in a brokerage. Contrary to global conventions, China uses red to denote advances and gains, and illustrates losses and declines in green.
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Eugene Tang  

Published: 9:21am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 11:31am, 2 May, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.