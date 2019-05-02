LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hang Seng Index rises on China's pledge to liberalise banking industry
- Trading resumes on the Hong Kong stock exchange after a one-day break to mark Labour Day, while the markets of Shanghai and Shenzhen remain closed for through the remainder of the week
- The Hang Seng Index rose in Hong Kong, while the China Enterprises Index, which tracks the performance of Chinese companies, dipped
An investor in a brokerage. Contrary to global conventions, China uses red to denote advances and gains, and illustrates losses and declines in green.
