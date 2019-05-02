Channels

Cows are milked by machine at a milking station in a dairy farm in Hohhot in north China's Inner Mongolia on October 6, 2008. Mengniu’s shares rose to a record after a veteran in the dairy industry was named as its new chairman. Photo: AFP
Markets

Hong Kong’s stock indexes climb on China’s vow to further open financial sector as Mengniu Dairy cheers newly appointed chairman

  • AIA Group, the largest insurer listed in Hong Kong, rises 4 per cent to an all-time high
  • Apple suppliers advance after the smartphone maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings
Published: 5:53pm, 2 May, 2019

An investor monitors prices at a stock brokerage in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo
Stock Talk

China stocks end lower as investors fear economic stimulus measures will be rolled back

  • Market watchers says losses seen in Chinese benchmark indices is a short-term blip and will lead to a consolidation
  • Hang Seng Index ends flat as losses in Chinese property developers offset gains seen in other blue chips
Published: 7:41pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:41pm, 23 Apr, 2019

