Cows are milked by machine at a milking station in a dairy farm in Hohhot in north China's Inner Mongolia on October 6, 2008. Mengniu’s shares rose to a record after a veteran in the dairy industry was named as its new chairman. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s stock indexes climb on China’s vow to further open financial sector as Mengniu Dairy cheers newly appointed chairman
- AIA Group, the largest insurer listed in Hong Kong, rises 4 per cent to an all-time high
- Apple suppliers advance after the smartphone maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings
Topic | Stocks
An investor monitors prices at a stock brokerage in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo
China stocks end lower as investors fear economic stimulus measures will be rolled back
- Market watchers says losses seen in Chinese benchmark indices is a short-term blip and will lead to a consolidation
- Hang Seng Index ends flat as losses in Chinese property developers offset gains seen in other blue chips
