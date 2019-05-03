Channels

The Hang Seng Index added 0.5 per cent to close at 30,081.55, bringing the week’s gains to 1.6 per cent, the largest increase in four weeks. Photo: Bloomberg
Markets

Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index bursts through 30,000 points again as HSBC profit beats estimates

  • HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, beat market expectations with a 34 per cent jump in first-quarter profit
  • Whether Hang Seng Index can stay above 30,000 depends on new catalysts next week, says Haitong analyst
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 5:53pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 5:52pm, 3 May, 2019

Chuying Agro-Pastoral said it had run out of money to buy food for its pigs during last year’s liquidity crunch. Photo: Bloomberg
China Business

From starving pigs to disappearing chairmen: Chinese companies offer some bizarre excuses for plunging profits, missed deadlines amid worst earnings season on record

  • Chinese companies have come up with some bizarre explanations for their worst earnings season on record
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 6:00pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 2 May, 2019

