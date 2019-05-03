The Hang Seng Index added 0.5 per cent to close at 30,081.55, bringing the week’s gains to 1.6 per cent, the largest increase in four weeks. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index bursts through 30,000 points again as HSBC profit beats estimates
- HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, beat market expectations with a 34 per cent jump in first-quarter profit
- Whether Hang Seng Index can stay above 30,000 depends on new catalysts next week, says Haitong analyst
Topic | Stocks
Chuying Agro-Pastoral said it had run out of money to buy food for its pigs during last year’s liquidity crunch. Photo: Bloomberg
From starving pigs to disappearing chairmen: Chinese companies offer some bizarre excuses for plunging profits, missed deadlines amid worst earnings season on record
- Chinese companies have come up with some bizarre explanations for their worst earnings season on record
Topic | Banking & Finance
