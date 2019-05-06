Advertisement
Stocks Blog: Trump tariff threat drags Hang Seng Index down by over 1,000 points
- Donald Trump threatens to increase 10 per cent China tariffs to 25 per cent on Friday
- Traders ignore better-than-expected April Caixin services PMI after surprise Trump tweet
